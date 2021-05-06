Three Halifax men fined in Middleton for traveling outside their municipality

Three Halifax men were fined for traveling outside their municipality on Wednesday.

Police were notified around 2:15 p.m. that the trio were fishing in the Middleton area, and they were found at a popular fishing site on the Annapolis River.

RCMP say the 39-year old, 46-year old and 47-year old men were charged under the Health Protection Act with non-essential travel outside of the municipality where they primarily reside.