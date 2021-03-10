Three impaired drivers arrested within 24 hours in the HRM

Three impaired drivers were arrested over a 24-hour period in the Halifax area on Sunday and Monday.

Officers arrested a 32-year old Dartmouth man on Baker Drive in the community at 9:30 p.m. March 7th and a 22-year old Lower Sackville man on Windgate Drive in Beaver Bank at 4:10 a.m. March 8th.

Both are facing impaired driving charges and are due to appear in court at a later date.

In addition, the RCMP say a 33-year old Dartmouth man was arrested on Forest Hills Parkway in Cole Harbour at 7:55 p.m. Monday.

The man was issued seven-day suspensions after a Roadside Screening Device Test.

Citizens are asked to call 911 immediately if they see someone driving erratically or unsafely, or if they believe someone is driving impaired.