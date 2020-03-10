Three impaired drivers caught in just over eight hours: RCMP

Antigonish District RCMP say three people are facing impaired driving charges -- and all were arrested within a span of just over eight hours.

The first driver was arrested following a single-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Friday, March 6, on Highway 7 in Lochaber.

The 29-year-old Caledonia, N.S. man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now facing impaired driving charges.

A second driver was arrested in Fraser Mills at 11:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 when an officer on patrol stopped an oncoming vehicle because the driver failed to dim the headlights.

The Mountie suspected the driver, a 30-year-old man from Ashdale, Antigonish County, had been drinking and he was arrested after refusing the road side screening device demand.

A female passenger who police say began to interfere was also arrested and is facing an obstruction charge.

The third incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, March 7, when RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver leaving St. FX University.

The RCMP say police located a 56-year-old Antigonish man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle, with open liquor inside and the vehicle running.

He is also facing impaired driving charges.