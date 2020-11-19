Three injured in single-vehicle crash on Trenton Connector

New Glasgow Regional Police say icy roads contributed to a single-vehicle collision on the Trenton Connector that caused minor injuries to three people.

Constable Ken Macdonald says a 2008 Ford Ranger lost control and flipped onto its side, causing major damage.

Police, the Trenton Fire Department, and EHS responded to the scene around 6:10 p.m. yesterday.

A man and woman were transported to the Aberdeen Hospital for follow-up treatment.

The road was closed in both directions for about an hour.