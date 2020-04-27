Three inmates injured in Atlantic Institution altercation

A lockdown was ordered at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. after an altercation involving three inmates.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says the injured inmates were evaluated by staff and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

Details on the April 18th altercation have not been released, though the CSC says that no staff members were injured during this incident.

The Blackville RCMP detachment is investigating.

The CSC says normal operations will resume when it is considered safe to do so.