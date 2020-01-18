Three men arrested in connection to Halifax assault

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged three men in relation to an assault last November in Halifax.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. on November 16 to a report of an assault near Prince and Grafton Streets.

Police say a 29-year-old Halifax man was assaulted by a group of men near the intersection and was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The ensuing investigation identified those believed to be responsible, and three men were arrested Wednesday by the Fredericton Police Force and brought back to Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say 25-year-old Cody Brian MacLean Gallie, 25-year-old Connor Derek Hunter and 22-year-old Dylan Jake Wolters, all of Fredericton, have been charged with aggravated assault and were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.