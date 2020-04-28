Three more COVID-19 related deaths reported at Northwood long-term care home

Nova Scotia is reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27.

Government says all three occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

As of Monday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 218 residents and 95 staff.

Overall, there were 15 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 915.

To date, Nova Scotia has 26,902 negative test results with 12 individuals currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

Five-hundred and twenty-two individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.