Three more deaths, 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. Saturday

Nova Scotia Public Health has reported three more deaths and 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

A release says the three deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality on Friday.

To date there have been 7 deaths, 649 confirmed cases and 20,312 negative test results.

Eleven individuals are currently in hospital with five in the ICU, while 184 people have now recovered.

The provincial government says, as of Friday, there were eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19 involving 67 residents and 48 staff.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

