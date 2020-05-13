Three more deaths at Northwood, four new cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

Nova Scotia is reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality, bringing the total province-wide to 51.

Four new cases also were identified on Tuesday, bringing the active case total to 103.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU.

Nova Scotia has 34,604 negative test results, 1,024 confirmed cases, though 870 individuals have now recovered.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Government says Northwood in Halifax currently has 64 residents and 13 staff with active cases, another facility has one staff member with an active case, and a third facility has one resident with an active case.