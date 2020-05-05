Three more deaths, six more COVID-19 cases in N.S.

Three more deaths have been reported at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

That brings the death total in the province due to COVID-19 to 41.

As of Tuesday, there were 11 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 245 residents and 113 staff.

Six more cases were also confirmed in the province yesterday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 991 confirmed cases and 30,984 negative test results, but 652 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Government says six individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU.