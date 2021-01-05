Three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Tuesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Central Zone on Tuesday.

Officials say one of the cases is travel-related and the other two are under investigation, while none are related to Churchill Academy.

There are 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated for the virus in hospital.

The provincial government says 2,270 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered between December 16th and January 2nd.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 119,593 tests for the novel coronavirus, with 419 positive cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,045 Nova Scotia tests on January 4th.