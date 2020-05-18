Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. Monday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday in Nova Scotia, bringing the province's total to 1,043.

Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of whom are in ICU.

Government says 946 individuals have recovered.

Nova Scotia also has 36,263 negative test results and 55 deaths.

There are two licenced long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Government says Northwood in Halifax has 25 residents and nine staff with active cases, while one other facility has one resident with an active case of COVID-19.