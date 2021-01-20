Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Public Health says one of the cases is in the Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, while one case is in the Central Zone and is travel-related.

Officials say the third case is in the Eastern Zone and involves an individual who works on the Marine Atlantic ferry.

The case is under investigation by public health in collaboration with Marine Atlantic and Public Health in Newfoundland and Labrador.

There are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, but none are being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 146,003 tests for COVID-19, with 475 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,685 Nova Scotia tests on January 18th.

Public Health says 9,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date, and of those, 2,507 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.