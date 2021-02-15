Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. over the weekend, two more flights flagged

There are nine active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia after three new cases related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada were reported over the weekend.

The new cases were spread between the northern, eastern, and western health zones.

Public Health says the individuals are self-isolating as required.

Meanwhile, West Jet flight 3340 between Toronto and Halifax was flagged twice by Public Health for potential exposure to COVID-19.

The first left at 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday and landed in Halifax at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, affecting passengers in rows 2-8 seats A, C, and D.

The second flight left Toronto at 9:47 p.m. on Thursday and landed at 1:10 a.m. on Friday, affecting passengers in rows 10-16 seats A, C, and D.

Those passengers are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.