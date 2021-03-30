Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Public Health says one case is in the Northern Zone and is currently under investigation, a case in the Central Zone is a close contact of a previous case and a case in the Eastern Zone is travel-related.

Officials say there are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person who is being treated in hospital.

As of Monday, 94,373 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 25,102 Nova Scotians have received both required doses.