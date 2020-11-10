Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday, 18 active cases remain

Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia's Central Zone on Monday.

Public Health says one case is travel related and self-isolated as required, while the other two cases are linked to the cluster of cases in Clayton Park.

One is a close contact of a previously reported case, the other is connected to the Bitter End Martini Bar in Halifax and both are under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has 118,317 negative test results, 1,132 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 18 active cases in the province, with no one currently in hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 842 Nova Scotia tests on November 9th.