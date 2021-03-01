Three new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday in N.S.

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

On Saturday, provincial health officials said three of the cases are in the Halifax region and close contacts of previously reported cases, while the fourth case in eastern Nova Scotia is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Three new cases were reported on Sunday, with one each in the central, eastern and northern regions.

Officials say one of the cases is a close contact of a previous case, while two are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia has 38 active cases of COVID-19, with two people currently in hospital.

