Three new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, 24 active cases remain in Nova Scotia

Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Public Health says all three are in the Central Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 124,272 negative test results, 1,154 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

No one is receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,184 Nova Scotia tests on November 17th.