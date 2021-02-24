Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Central Zone on Wednesday.

Officials say two of the cases are under investigation, while the third is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Public Health says there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person who is receiving treatment in ICU.

As of Tuesday, 29,237 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the province, and 11,658 people have received both required doses.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 197,168 tests for COVID-19, with 527 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,754 Nova Scotia tests on February 23rd.