Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Saturday

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Public Health says two cases are in the Central Zone and include a travel-related case and a close contact of a previous case.

The other new case is in the Eastern Zone and involves a student at St. FX in Antigonish who has been self-isolating on campus since their return from outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are 31 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, with no one currently being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 125,637 tests for COVID-19, with 440 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,154 Nova Scotia tests on January 8th.