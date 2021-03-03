Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Officials say one case is in the Northern Zone and two are in the Central Zone, with all three identified as close contacts of previous cases.

Public Health says there are 30 active infections in the province, including four people in hospital, two of whom are in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 226,960 tests for COVID-19, with 557 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 6,875 Nova Scotia tests on March 2nd.

As of Tuesday, 35,291 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, and 13,512 people have received both required doses.