Three new COVID-19 cases reported in the Central Zone on Thursday

Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia's Central Zone on Thursday.

Officials say two of the cases are close contacts of previous infections, while the third is under investigation.

There are 29 active COVID-19 cases in the province, with five people in hospital, including two in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 233,511 tests for COVID-19, with 560 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 6,551 Nova Scotia tests on March 3rd.

As of Wednesday, 37,590 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, and 14,219 people have received both required doses.