Three new COVID-19 cases reported in the Central Zone on Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Central Zone on Wednesday.

Public Health says one of the individuals is self-isolating after traveling to New Brunswick, while the other two cases are being investigated.

Officials say there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person who is receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 184,135 tests for COVID-19, with 511 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 922 Nova Scotia tests on February 16th.

As of Tuesday, 24,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 8,830 people have received both required doses.