Three new COVID-19 cases reported in the Central Zone Wednesday

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central Zone on Wednesday.

Officials say all three are close contacts of previously reported cases and include cases at Prince Andrew High School and at Eric Graves Memorial Junior High School, both in Dartmouth.

Public Health says the school communities have been notified directly and the schools will be cleaned again before staff return from the holiday break on January 4th.

Contact tracing for all three cases is underway and everyone identified as a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate.

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 111,344 tests for the novel coronavirus, with 394 positive cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,592 Nova Scotia tests on December 29th.