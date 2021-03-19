Three new COVID-19 cases reported, State of Emergency renewed Friday

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central Zone on Friday.

Officials say all three are close contacts of previously reported infections.

Public Health says there are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

As of Thursday, 58,036 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 20,060 Nova Scotians have received both required doses.

Since October 1st, 275,460 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 591 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

There were 998 tests administered between March 12th and 17th at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Upper Tantallon, Elmsdale and Halifax.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,549 Nova Scotia tests on March 18th.

The province is renewing the state of emergency, which will now expire at noon on Sunday April 4th.