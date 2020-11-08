Three new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, 20 active cases remain in Nova Scotia

Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Officials say the new cases are in the Central Zone and are under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has 116,870 negative test results, 1,128 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 20 active cases in the province, with no one currently in hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 722 Nova Scotia tests on November 7th.