Three new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, dine-in service allowed in HRM as of Monday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health say all three cases are in the Central Zone and include a close contact of a previous case and two travel-related cases.

There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person receiving treatment in hospital.

Officials said Thursday that given the low number of cases over the holidays, restaurants and bars in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) can resume dine-in service as of Monday, so long as service stops at 10 p.m. and they close by 11 p.m.

Delivery and takeout service can continue without restrictions.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 113,560 tests for the novel coronavirus, with 397 positive cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,203 Nova Scotia tests on December 30th.

736 tests were administered between December 29th and 30th at the rapid testing pop-up sites in Halifax.