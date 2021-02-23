Three new COVID-19 cases, three additional cases of U.K. variant reported in N.S. on Tuesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials say they include a travel-related case and a close contact of a previous case in the Central Zone and a case under investigation in the Western Zone.

There are now 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person being treated in ICU.

Public Health said Tuesday additional cases of the UK variant have been identified in two people who travelled together in the Central Zone and an un-related case in the Western Zone, bringing the total in Nova Scotia to six.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 194,414 tests for COVID-19, with 524 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,560 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

As of February 22nd, 27,966 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 11,532 people have received both required doses.