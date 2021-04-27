Three new schools report COVID-19 cases

Three additional Nova Scotia schools reported cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

A release says Sydney Academy in Sydney will remain closed until Friday for deep cleaning and contact tracing, with students learning from home during the closure.

Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres (Bedford Campus) and Halifax West High are already moving to at-home learning with the rest of the schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality, and will also undergo a deep cleaning.

Public Health will be in touch with close contacts of positive cases, and is recommending that all students and staff be tested out of an abundance of caution.