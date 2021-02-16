Three new travel-related cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Public Health reported three new travel-related cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials say one case is in the Western Zone and two are in the Central Zone, and all three individuals are self-isolating.

There are 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 183,213 tests for COVID-19, with 508 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,381 Nova Scotia tests on February 15th.

As of Tuesday, 23,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 8,225 people have received both required doses.