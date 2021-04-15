Three new UK variant cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

Three new cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health say these individuals are not in Nova Scotia and they have no known close contacts in the province, but their cases are included in provincial data because they are Nova Scotia residents.

Officials say two of the individuals reside in the Eastern Zone and the other resides in the Western Zone.

To date, there have been 44 cases of the UK variant and 10 cases of the South African variant in the province.

Nova Scotia has 42 active cases of COVID-19, including four people who are being treated in hospital.