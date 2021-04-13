Three people charged after drugs seizure in Stellarton

Police have seized various drugs and a loaded firearm from a residence on Bridge Avenue in Stellarton.

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on April 7th, with assistance from Stellarton and Westville police.

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, and prescription pills.

A 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman each face four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and single counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 59-year-old man is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.