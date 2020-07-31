Three people injured in Lunenburg County collision

Police say three people were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County Wednesday.

Officers, New Ross Volunteer Fire Department and EHS responded at 5:40 p.m. on July 29.

Police say the vehicle, which was the only vehicle involved in the collision, was travelling on Highway 12, left the road, overturned and struck a tree head-on.

RCMP say when officers arrived, they found three of the four passengers had sustained injuries, with two of the occupants ejected from the vehicle.

A release states other motorists had stopped to provide assistance, including an off-duty nurse and an off-duty RCMP officer.

The three injured people were taken to hospital by ambulance, while the fourth was checked by EHS and cleared.

Highway 12 was closed for approximately 90 minutes while first responders were on scene.

Police say their investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.