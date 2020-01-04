Three pets killed in Crowes Mills blaze

A fire at a mobile home in Crowes Mills has claimed the lives of two dogs and a cat.

The Truro News reports the blaze was reported at 3:20 p.m. and brought approximately 35 firefighters from the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade, Debert, North River and Cobequid Fire Departments to the scene.

Damage is estimated to be between $125,000 and $140,000.

The paper says information on the residents of the home was not immediately available.

(With files from The Truro News)