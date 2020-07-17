Three stunting charges laid in Cumberland, Colchester counties

Three stunting charges are among the dozens of charges and warnings issued over the past week by the RCMP's Northwest Traffic Services.

Police say a VW Jetta was clocked at 196 km/hr on Highway 102 near Brookfield late on July 10th.

Two more stunting charges were laid on July 15th.

The RCMP say an Audi A4 was clocked at 195 km/hr on Highway 104 near Exit 5 for Springhill and a 21-year-old female from Bridgewater was charged.

A 19-year-old female from Bass River was charged with stunting after a Ford Focus was clocked at 167 km/hr on Highway 104 near Debert.

Between July 10th and 15th, the RCMP say officers issued one 24-hr suspension and more than 50 charges under the Motor Vehicle Act and Cannabis Control Acts.

Police also served motorists with 46 warnings for various offenses including speeding and not having children in proper booster seats.

Northwest Traffic Services serves Pictou, Colchester and Cumberland counties.