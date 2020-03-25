Three teens arrested following break-in at former Truro hospital
Three teens have been arrested after a break-in at the old hospital on Truro's Willow St.
Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Truro Police patrol officers responded to a call that there was someone inside the former Colchester Regional Hospital.
When officers arrived on scene, they located three males; an 18-year-old from Enfield and two 17-year-olds - one from Stewiacke, one from Elmsdale.
All three are facing charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, mischief and breaching a court order.
They've been released from custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date.