Thursday is Bell Let's Talk Day

Thursday is the eleventh annual Bell Let’s Talk Day.

Bell donates five cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day,:

Talk and text : Every text message and local or long distance call made by Bell wireless and home phone customers

Bell Let’s Talk Day 2020 set a new record with 154,387,425 messages of support for mental health and $7,719,371.25 more in Bell funding for Canadian mental health.

For more information, visit bell.ca/letstalk.