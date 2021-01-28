Thursday is Bell Let's Talk Day
Thursday is the eleventh annual Bell Let’s Talk Day.
Bell donates five cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day,:
- Talk and text: Every text message and local or long distance call made by Bell wireless and home phone customers
- Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let’s Talk emoji, and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk
- Facebook: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and use of the Bell Let’s Talk frame
- Instagram: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk
- Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view
- YouTube: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada
- TikTok: Every TikTok video uploaded using #BellLetsTalk and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at TikTok.com/@Bell_LetsTalk
- Pinterest: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at Pinterest.ca/BellLetsTalk
Bell Let’s Talk Day 2020 set a new record with 154,387,425 messages of support for mental health and $7,719,371.25 more in Bell funding for Canadian mental health.
For more information, visit bell.ca/letstalk.