Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dylan Ehler

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of three-year-old Dylan Ehler.

In a statement, Truro Police say, "As we continue our efforts, we recognize how hard this disappearance has been on Dylan's parents, family, and the community."

The toddler was last seen in his grandmother's yard on Elizabeth Street in Truro on the afternoon of May 6, 2020.

An extensive search was launched for the missing child, but only his boots were found.

The active search lasted almost two weeks and initially focused on the area around Lepper Brook and the Salmon River.

(Submitted/Truro Police Service)

Police released a photo of Ehler today, as well as pictures of the clothing worn the day of his disappearance.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Truro Police Service.