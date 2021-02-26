Tighter COVID-19 restrictions returning to HRM, surrounding communities

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are returning to areas of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and some neighbouring communities amidst rising case numbers.

The province says new restrictions will include closing bars and restaurants at 10 p.m., cancelling sports, special events and arts and culture festivals and a smaller cap on weddings, funerals and faith-based gatherings.

In addition, residents in long-term care homes can only have visits from their designated caregivers and can only leave for medical appointments or a drive.

The new rules take effect at 8 a.m. Saturday in areas of the HRM up to and including Porters Lake, and including Enfield, Elmsdale, Mount Uniacke and Hubbards, and will remain in place for at least one month.

Nova Scotians are asked to avoid all non-essential travel, including within the province, and to adhere to Public Health guidelines that remain in place throughout the province.