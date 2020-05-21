Timberlea man wanted on arrest warrant

Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police has obtained warrants for the arrest of a man from Timberlea.

Thirty-one-year-old Codi Alexander Tyler Langille-Ross faces a slew of charges following incidents in Timberlea and Halifax.

The charges include assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and mischief.

Langille-Ross is described as white, standing 6'2" and 160 lbs with short black hair and brown eyes.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Langille-Ross if he located, and call police.