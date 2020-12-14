Timberlea man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant for impaired driving

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year old Kristopher Scott Drysdale of Timberlea.

The RCMP describe Drysdale, who is wanted on impaired driving charges in Tantallon, as standing six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with dark brown hair.

Police believe he is driving a white 2017 Mercedes Benz C-class with Nova Scotia licence plate ELY 042.

The public is asked to call police if they see Drysdale, but not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.