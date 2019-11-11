TIR reviewing Friday's closure of Cobequid Pass due to early snow

The Transportation Department in Nova Scotia is reviewing what occurred when a portion of a busy toll highway was closed due to a snowfall on Friday, leaving drivers stranded for hours.

Motorists became trapped on the Cobequid Pass highway during the snowfall when trucks spun off the slick road in a hilly portion of the route.

The department announced the closure of the pass shortly before 8:30 p.m. that night and it required hours to clear a path.

Department spokesperson Marla MacInnis says in an email that the department will review what happened and determine if improvements can be made.

She says the department prepares the 45-kilometre section of Highway 104 - the main route into and out of the province - for winter one month earlier than the rest of the province.

MacInnis said there are portions of the Cobequid Pass that have steep grades and ``we run into issues when trucks begin to spin in these areas, causing blockages.''