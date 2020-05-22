Tools stolen in West Chezzetcook

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft of tools in West Chezzetcook.

A garage and enclosed trailer were broken into at a property on Nova Lane between 10 p.m. on April 30th and 7:30 a.m. on May 1st.

Police say the tools stolen include:

four orange Bostitch spikers (air nailers), an orange Bostitch airgun for foam

a compressor

two yellow and black Dewalt radios

a yellow and black Dewalt skill saw with a grey 60 volt Dewalt battery

a Dewalt chop saw

a Dewalt table saw

a blue and black 6,000 watt Hyundai generator

two 100-feet air hoses

two orange small Paslode airguns in cases

a silver Tapco siding brake with stand and special attachments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.