Tools stolen in West Chezzetcook

RCMP

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft of tools in West Chezzetcook.

A garage and enclosed trailer were broken into at a property on Nova Lane between 10 p.m. on April 30th and 7:30 a.m. on May 1st.

Police say the tools stolen include:

  • four orange Bostitch spikers (air nailers), an orange Bostitch airgun for foam
  • a compressor
  • two yellow and black Dewalt radios
  • a yellow and black Dewalt skill saw with a grey 60 volt Dewalt battery
  • a Dewalt chop saw
  • a Dewalt table saw
  • a blue and black 6,000 watt Hyundai generator
  • two 100-feet air hoses
  • two orange small Paslode airguns in cases
  • a silver Tapco siding brake with stand and special attachments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.

