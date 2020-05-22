Tools stolen in West Chezzetcook
Halifax District RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft of tools in West Chezzetcook.
A garage and enclosed trailer were broken into at a property on Nova Lane between 10 p.m. on April 30th and 7:30 a.m. on May 1st.
Police say the tools stolen include:
- four orange Bostitch spikers (air nailers), an orange Bostitch airgun for foam
- a compressor
- two yellow and black Dewalt radios
- a yellow and black Dewalt skill saw with a grey 60 volt Dewalt battery
- a Dewalt chop saw
- a Dewalt table saw
- a blue and black 6,000 watt Hyundai generator
- two 100-feet air hoses
- two orange small Paslode airguns in cases
- a silver Tapco siding brake with stand and special attachments.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.