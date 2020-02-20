Top court decision could help former N.S. Crown lawyer sue premier for libel

The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to indicate Thursday if it will hear a case that could decide if a Nova Scotia government lawyer receives the material he needs to sue Premier Stephen McNeil.

Alex Cameron, a former lawyer with the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, is seeking to sue McNeil and a former justice minister for alleged defamation.

Cameron has claimed the politicians libelled him by implying he acted on his own when he argued in court that the Sipekne'katik band had submitted to the British Crown in 1760.

After a public outcry, Cameron eventually left his job in 2017.

His lawyer says Cameron wants to use private correspondence between himself and the government to show he was acting under instructions.

The province has unsuccessfully fought the release of the documents in court, and now the Supreme Court of Canada will indicate if the Nova Scotia decision stands or it will hear the matter.

Dalhousie law professor Andrew Martin says the case has implications for lawyers representing government, as it's important politicians not -- quote -- ``throw people under the bus'' when it's convenient.