Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry receives honorary doctorate from N.S. university

Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry congratulated students for navigating their studies through the COVID-19 pandemic as he received an honorary doctorate from Nova Scotia's Acadia University on Sunday.

Lowry, a point guard with the Raptors and an Olympic gold medallist, received the honorary doctorate of humanities during the university's virtual spring convocation.

He said in a recorded video he is honoured to receive the degree and asked this year's graduates to think about how they plan to serve their communities.

The university says it bestowed the honour upon Lowry for his achievements in the basketball world and for his charitable work.

One of his most notable accomplishments includes helping Canada's only NBA franchise win a championship in 2019.

Other honorary doctorate recipients from Acadia University this year include former prime minister Paul Martin, Nova Scotia chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang and former Canadian senator Murray Sinclair.