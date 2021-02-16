Toronto to Halifax flight flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Hailfax has been flagged for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Flight 7572, Sky Regional, left at 2:25 p.m. on February 10th and landed in Halifax at 5:24 p.m.

Passengers in rows 19-26, seats A, C, D, and F are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, February 24th.