Toronto to Halifax flight identified for potential exposure to COVID-19

Another flight from Toronto to Halifax has been flagged for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Public Health has identified Air Canada flight 614, which left Toronto at 2:45 p.m. on February 3rd and landed in Halifax at 5:24 p.m.

Passengers in rows 27-33 seats A, B, C, and D are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, February 17th.