Town of Truro still working on urban deer management plan

The details of a potential urban deer management plan for the Town of Truro are being worked out.

Officials said in a release Monday that staff are working with the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry on a briefing for Council.

Data collected over the past three years indicates Truro's urban deer population is two and a half times that of the surrounding area.

Residents voted in support of a bow/crossbow hunt to reduce and control the deer population in a plebiscite during the municipal election in October.

The Town says Council will make its final decision at an upcoming public meeting.