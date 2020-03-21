Town of Truro urging residents to stop flushing anything but toilet paper

The Town of Truro is reminding residents to only flush the 3 Ps, Pee, Poo and Toilet Paper, as it is currently experiencing a higher than normal number of plugged sewers and sewer pumps.

A release says the blockages are due to a higher than normal number of disinfectant, disposable and "flushable" wipes being flushed into the municipal sewer system.

The town says the municipal sewer system is built to handle human waste and toilet paper designed to deteriorate quickly.

Anything else flushed down the toilet or poured down a drain causes problems and leads to clogs, blockages and wastewater equipment damage, all of which can shut down sewer systems.

The release states fats, oils and grease should not be poured down the sink because they line sewer walls, and if wipes or hygiene products are flushed, they collect with the grease to form clogs.

The Town of Truro is urging residents to remember that only the 3 Ps are flushable, while "flushable" wipes should be discarded in the garbage.