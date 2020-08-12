iHeartRadio
29°C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Town of Truro Ward 1 boundary changed for October election

Town of Truro (New)

The boundaries for Ward 1 in the Town of Truro have been realigned ahead of the 2020 municipal election in October.

A release states the boundary has been moved to now include all of the residents of Millbrook.

The town says the change will allow all eligible residents of the Millbrook community to vote in the Town of Truro elections.

The Town of Truro Municipal Elections will take place via electronic voting from 1:00 p.m. October 8 until 7:00 p.m. on October 17.

Contests

Group element Big Dog 100.9 footer

Big Dog 100.9 Contact Information

Phones

Reception 902-893-6060

Contests & Requests 1-888-893-1009

Sales 902-893-6060

Newsroom 902-893-6397

Website

Instagram
90200
Sms*