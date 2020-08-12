Town of Truro Ward 1 boundary changed for October election

The boundaries for Ward 1 in the Town of Truro have been realigned ahead of the 2020 municipal election in October.

A release states the boundary has been moved to now include all of the residents of Millbrook.

The town says the change will allow all eligible residents of the Millbrook community to vote in the Town of Truro elections.

The Town of Truro Municipal Elections will take place via electronic voting from 1:00 p.m. October 8 until 7:00 p.m. on October 17.